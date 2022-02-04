Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 881 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period.

LIT opened at $77.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

