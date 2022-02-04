Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 87,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.