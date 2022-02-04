Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of FMC worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 72.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $73,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $49,470,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average of $100.86. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

