Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,665 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 87.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after acquiring an additional 382,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 255,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,886 shares of company stock worth $3,786,966. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

