VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after buying an additional 7,099,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after buying an additional 7,081,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties by 745.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,803,000 after buying an additional 5,252,557 shares during the last quarter.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

