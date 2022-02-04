Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $650.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $725.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $758.38.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $610.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $623.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $699.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,789,000 after acquiring an additional 66,244 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

