Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO Sells 16,680 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

