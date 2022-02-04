Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KTOS opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,304 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $15,528,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $10,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

