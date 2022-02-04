Russell Scott Klein Sells 2,500 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00.

BIGC stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.76.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

