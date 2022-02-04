Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTOO. Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% in the third quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 50.1% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 75.0% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 9,700.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $5.70 on Friday. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fusion Fuel Green Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

