28,961 Shares in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Separately, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,610,000.

NASDAQ:PPHPU opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

