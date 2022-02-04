33,600 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLV stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

