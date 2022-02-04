Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $402,000 Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

