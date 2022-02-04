Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,417 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in CommScope by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of COMM opened at $9.03 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

