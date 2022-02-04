DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,075,000 after purchasing an additional 488,900 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DCP Midstream by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,059 shares during the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 3.28. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

