Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Texas Pacific Land worth $84,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

TPL opened at $1,090.31 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $901.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,188.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

