Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) PT at $5,075.00

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($59.96) to GBX 4,700 ($63.19) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investec initiated coverage on The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

