Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,315,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 889.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.