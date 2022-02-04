PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM opened at $52.84 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.