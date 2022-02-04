Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $164.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 34.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.