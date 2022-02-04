Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,126,000 after buying an additional 365,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 158,069 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 20.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 61.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

