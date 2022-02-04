Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $301.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $193,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

