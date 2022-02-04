Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 665 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $91,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after buying an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,315.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 274,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after buying an additional 271,466 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $69.48 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

