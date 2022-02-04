Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 227 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in National Health Investors by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

NHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

