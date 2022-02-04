Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $23,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $47,086,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 143,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.67.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

