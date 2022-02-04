Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HOOK. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 22.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 26.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

