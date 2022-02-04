Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LFG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LFG stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97. Archaea Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

