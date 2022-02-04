FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) EVP Sells $60,810.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FVCB opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $285.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

