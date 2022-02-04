Analysts Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). Veracyte also posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCYT. Stephens began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veracyte by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,080 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Veracyte by 21,676.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 580,713 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

