Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $12,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

