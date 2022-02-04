PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.05.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $124.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a one year low of $123.85 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

