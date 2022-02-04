Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.80.

NYSE ASH opened at $96.03 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 95,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

