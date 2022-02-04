Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Shares of CHD opened at $103.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,438,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

