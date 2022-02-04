Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIP. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.90.

NYSE BIP opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

