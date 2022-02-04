Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Atlassian worth $86,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $304.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.22. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.59, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

