Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,094 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Iridium Communications worth $90,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 80.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 36.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 135,589 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 39.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of IRDM opened at $32.26 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

