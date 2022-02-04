Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,068 ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

