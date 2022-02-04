Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8,193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 333,980 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,961,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

EFX stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.74.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

