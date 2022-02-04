Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

