Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $186,000 in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Katapult as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KPLT. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo bought 957,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $3,493,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,708,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,955 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

