Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.32 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.