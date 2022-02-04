21,574 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Purchased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,521 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,161,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 102,913 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,029,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 829,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,581,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter.

REET stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

