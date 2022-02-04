Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,513,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter.

IVOV stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.23.

