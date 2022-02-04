Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

