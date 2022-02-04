First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

