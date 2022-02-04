Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 21,025 MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,698,000 after buying an additional 548,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,115,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 88.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,271 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGI. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In related news, CEO W. Alexander Holmes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $364,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.41. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

