Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWLD. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWLD stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

