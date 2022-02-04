Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

