Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,741 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,735 ($23.33) to GBX 1,741 ($23.41) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of ATG opened at GBX 994.89 ($13.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -29.64. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,309.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,356.50. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 734.63 ($9.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,680.44 ($22.59).

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

