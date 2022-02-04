Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,741 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,735 ($23.33) to GBX 1,741 ($23.41) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of ATG opened at GBX 994.89 ($13.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -29.64. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,309.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,356.50. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 734.63 ($9.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,680.44 ($22.59).
About Auction Technology Group
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.