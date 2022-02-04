Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAF. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of WAF opened at €115.55 ($129.83) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €132.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.81. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($172.13).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

